Diesel Progress Summit moves to larger venue

To ensure even more space to accommodate anticipated attendees and sponsors, the Diesel Progress Summit is moving to a more spacious downtown venue with enhanced amenities for its guests. The fifth annual event, which takes place Sept. 24-25 just prior to the Utility Expo opening, will now be located at The Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville, Ky.

With 130,000 square feet of conference space, The Galt House will ensure the comfort of all Summit participants. (Photo: The Galt House)

The Diesel Progress Summit, a conference, networking event and awards program for the engine, powertrain and emerging power technology industries, explores powertrain technologies used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles. This year’s conference theme is “Technologies of Transition”, with topics addressing the changing regulatory environment, the state of development in electric motors, alternative fuel use in power generation, and more. It will also feature two roundtable discussions highlighting advancements in low- and zero-carbon fuels as well as developments in hydrogen combustion technology.

Given the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains being driven by emission regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies, there has never been a greater need for relevant and authoritative information. This need, along with the benefit of co-location with the Utility Expo, necessitated a change in venue for the Summit to ensure adequate space for all those expected to participate.

“This year’s Diesel Progress Summit program has shaped up to be one of the strongest ever and interest in the event is very high,” said Becky Schultz, Diesel Progress senior editor. “This, combined with our partnership with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers to host the event just prior to the Utility Expo opening, means we expect a strong turnout and want to ensure our guests and sponsors have comfortable accommodations in a great location and with amenities that can enhance their overall experience.”

The Galt House is Louisville’s only waterfront hotel and, in addition to its own options, is ideally situated near a variety of restaurants and popular entertainment sites, including Fourth Street Live! and the Louisville Slugger Museum. Its 130,000 square feet of conference space will ensure the comfort of all Summit participants. For those attendees wishing to stay at the hotel, discounted room rates are available.

The 2023 Summit follows four highly successful events and is intended for machine and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors, and component and powertrain suppliers. If your work involves engines, powertrains or new power technologies, this is an event you don’t want to miss!

To learn more or to register, visit www.dieselprogresssummit.com.