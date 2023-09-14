Diesel Progress Summit coming up: September 24-25

There’s still time to register for the fifth annual event, held in Louisville

The fifth Diesel Progress Summit will held Sept. 24-25 at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center in Louisville, Ken.

There is just over a week before industry professionals in on- and off-highway equipment development, engines, powertrains and new power technologies join together for the 2023 Diesel Progress Summit, the industry’s most dynamic conference, awards and networking event.

The fifth annual Diesel Progress Summit will take place Sept. 24-25 at The Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville, Ky., just prior to Utility Expo. The event will feature networking activities, awards program, plus a full day of learning about the “Technologies of Transition.”

Following is a quick look at this year’s program:

Morning Keynote: The future of on- and off-highway power with Darren Tasker, Vice President of Industrial Sales, Volvo Penta of the Americas

The future of on- and off-highway power with Darren Tasker, Vice President of Industrial Sales, Volvo Penta of the Americas New on-highway regulatory standards and technologies available to meet emissions requirements: Dr. James McCarthy, Senior Chief Engineer, Product Proceeding Technologies - Mobility Group, Eaton

Hydrogen’s role in internal combustion engines for heavy-duty applications: Scott Baker, Vice President, Engineering, and General Manager, Vancouver Operations, Westport Fuel Systems

Roundtable discussion on Progress in Low- and Zero-carbon Fuels featuring Melissa Kelly, Livestock Product Segment Lead, New Holland Agriculture; Matt Leuck, Technical Manager for North America, Neste US; and Dr. Graham Conway, Staff Engineer, Low Carbon Technologies, Southwest Research Institute.

Afternoon Keynote: Navigating and balancing the energy transition with Dr. Sebastian Schulte, CEO, DEUTZ

Navigating and balancing the energy transition with Dr. Sebastian Schulte, CEO, DEUTZ Fuel cells in power generation: Vikram Jayanath, Senior Manager, Sustainable Solutions Americas, Rolls-Royce

Battery technology update and applications: Dave Stenson, Managing Director, Zeus Electric Chassis

State of development of electric motors: Ryan Rizor, Americas Sales Leader, Off-highway Business Unit, Danfoss Editron

Roundtable discussion on Hydrogen Combustion Engines featuring Jim Nebergall, General Manager, Hydrogen Engines, Cummins; Chris Giorgianni, Vice President, Product, JCB; and Paul Mercurio, US Sales Manager, Liebherr Fuel Injection Systems.

Capping off the event will be the annual Diesel Progress Summit Awards presentation, celebrating excellence and success in the engine and drivetrain sector.

This is an event you don’t want to miss! Learn more or register at www.dieselprogresssummit.com.