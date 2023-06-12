Diesel Progress Summit Awards deadline approaching

The fifth annual Diesel Progress Summit will be held Sept. 24-25 at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center in Louisville, Ky, with the theme “Technologies of Transition”. This unique one-day conference and awards program for the engine and powertrain technology industry covers powertrain technologies used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles.

The deadline for submissions for the Diesel Progress Summit Awards is June 30th.

One of the highlights of the program is the Diesel Progress Summit Awards, which recognize excellence in the engine and powertrain industry. The deadline to nominate your company or its products, or to nominate a company or product on a company’s behalf, is quickly approaching. Nominations will be accepted through June 30, 2023. Click to access the online nomination form and the full guidelines for entries.

Award categories for 2023 include:

Engine of the year < 175 hp

Engine of the year > 175 hp

Engine technology of the year award

Engine distributor of the year – North America

Engine distributor of the year – International

Digital Technology award

Powertrain Product of the year

Electric or Hybrid Power Application of the Year

New Power Technology Award

Employer of the Year

A final award, the Achievement of the Year, is a “best of the best” selected from the category winners.

All nominations will be reviewed and selected by a panel of expert industry judges.

For information on the Summit as well as how to submit a nomination, click here or email Becky.Schultz@khl.com.

The Diesel Progress Summit Awards presentation will cap off a day of presentations, discussions and networking concerning new powertrain and power systems products. The 2023 Summit follows four highly successful events and is intended for machine and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors, and component and powertrain suppliers.

If your work involves engines, powertrains or new power technologies, this is a day you don’t want to miss.