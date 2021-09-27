Diesel improvements, H2 engines highlight DP Summit

Sessions on hydrogen engines and improvements in diesel engines will be among the highlights of the upcoming Diesel Progress Summit.

Improvements in diesel engines and the prospects for hydrogen engines are among the highlights of the upcoming Diesel Progress Summit, which will be held Oct. 26 at the Loews Chicago O’Hare Hotel in Rosemont, Ill.

The Diesel Progress Summit (DPS) is a unique one-day conference and awards dinner for the engine and powertrain technology industries.

The theme of the Summit, now in its third year, is “Powertrain Technologies for Today and Tomorrow” and the event will focus on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies.

“There has never been a greater need for relevant and authoritative information on the power technologies used in on-highway, off-highway, marine and stationary equipment,” said Mike Brezonick, vice president of Editorial for Diesel Progress, Diesel Progress International and New Power Progress. “If you work with engines, powertrains and new power technologies, or use them in your products, this is an essential event.”

The 2021 Summit will cover a broad range of topics, including a Roundtable on Advancing Diesel Engine Technologies. Featuring experts in fuel injection, in-cylinder technologies and aftertreatment, the panel will discuss the state of the art in diesel technologies and what improvements are ahead.

There will also be a session discussing The Potential of Hydrogen Combustion Engines. Easily one of the hottest topics in today’s engine world, the session will be presented by AVL, one of the world’s leading engineering consultancies which has undertaken several hydrogen engine development projects over the last several years.

Other sessions will discuss powertrain connectivity, electrification, batteries, fuels and lubes of the future and more. The morning and afternoon sessions will begin with keynote addresses from Dr. Frank Hiller, chairman of Deutz AG and Tony Satterthwaite, vice chairman of Cummins Inc.

The day will conclude with an evening reception and dinner, which will be highlighted by the presentation of the Diesel Progress Awards, meant to honor excellent and achievement in several categories.

To see the full program schedule and complete registration details, go to https://dieselprogresssummit.com/

