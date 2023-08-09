Develon plans new site in Mannheim, Germany

Rendering of the planned Develon customer and training centre in Mannheim (Photo: Develon)

Develon, the company formerly known as Doosan Construction Equipment, is planning construction of a new customer support and training centre in Mannheim, Germany.

The new site is intended to support further market growth across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The facility will include a training centre, together with a machine demonstration area.

Develon’s Mannheim location will join a new parts distribution and service centre in Germany. This location also has a rental fleet comprised of the latest generation of company machinery.

The two facilities will operate under HD Hyundai Infracore Deutschland GmbH. Andreas M. Lohner was initially appointed as sales manager for the DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) region, but will now act as MD for the new company.

Lohner commented: “By deciding on a fully equipped transitional location, with a workshop that started operating in June, a well-stocked spare parts warehouse, a rental fleet, the latest generation of machines and a wide range of new machines, we can already provide fast, pragmatic and reliable support to customers and partners in the Rhine-Neckar metro region. Every new customer actively helps to create more jobs in the region.”

The 10,650 square metre site in Mannheim is expected to be completed by Q3 2024.