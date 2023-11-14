Deutz releases modified diesel engines, plans for green future

The Deutz TTCD 7.7-litre six-cylinder diesel engine at Agritechnica (Photo: DPI)

Engine and power technology developer Deutz has previewed two new engines at Agritechnica 2023.

The first is the TTCD 7.7-litre six-cylinder diesel engine, which has a maximum power output of 210 kW (280 kW peak) at 2200 rpm and maximum torque of 1200 Nm (1550 Nm peak).

For Agritechnica, this engine concept features a new heavy-duty oil pan as would be suitable for agricultural applications.

With a ‘proven track record of industrial applications’, the engine is said to offer a series of benefits, including reduced fuel consumption, low DEF and extended maintenance intervals.

Features further include variable camshaft timing, which ensures efficient performance of the aftertreatment system.

The German engine OEM has also shown the TTCD 5.1, a four-cylinder model which has a maximum power output of 129 kW (170 kW peak) at 2200 rpm and maximum torque of 750 Nm (950 Nm peak).

This model was first unveiled at the recent Deutz Days press event, but Agritechnica marks the first public viewing of the new engine.

This model is offered with an optional twin-turbo feature which can help deliver higher torque over a wide engine speed range, while also limiting fuel consumption.

Both engines are to be tested and approved at a future date for use with HVO.

Speaking at a related press conference, Sebastian Shulte, CEO of Deutz, said that the company is planning to continue the 160-year legacy of support for the powered machine industry.

“High-end combustion engine technology will be relevant for the next 10 to 20 years at least,” he added.

Deutz is also planning to invest more than €100 million through 2025 to build its portfolio of environmentally-friendly products and services.

As part of this, Markus Muller, Chief Technology and Sales officer, revealed that the TCG 7.8 H2 internal combustion engine is now scheduled to enter series production in Q4 2024. Deutz had previously reported that the engine would enter production in 2026.