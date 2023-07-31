Denso announces series of promotions

Michael Small

Denso Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of leading global mobility supplier Denso Corp., is pleased to announce promotions to its management team. The changes support the company’s ongoing expansion to meet the growing demand for Denso aftermarket automotive, heavy-duty, commercial and industrial products and services.

Kelly Dickens

Michael Small has been promoted to Senior Manager, National Accounts Sales & Marketing. Michael has been with Denso for 11 years, most recently as Manager, National Accounts.

Kelly Dickens has been promoted to Manager, National Accounts. Kelly has been with Denso for six years, most recently as Senior Account Manager.

Lisa Jinn has been promoted to Manager, Category Management. Lisa has been with Denso for 16

Lisa Jinn

years, most recently as Program Manager, Category Management.

Otto Jun has been promoted to Manager, Heavy Duty OEM/OES. Otto has been

Otto Jun

with Denso for 22 years, most recently as Senior Account Manager.

Andrew Shlatz has been promoted to Manager, Heavy Duty Aftermarket Sales. Andrew has been with Denso for seven years, most recently as National Sales Manager.

Andrew Shlatz

Denso Products and Services Americas continues to expand to meet the growing demand for its aftermarket automotive, commercial and industrial products and services and advance

its carbon-neutral initiatives. Its operations extend throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico and include Denso Auto Parts, VehicleMRI, PowerEdge, Heavy Duty, Robotics, Automatic Data Capture, MovinCool and EdgeCool divisions.