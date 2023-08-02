Denso adds medium-duty starter line

Denso Products and Services Americas, inc., an affiliate of global mobility supplier Denso Corp., has added a line of medium-duty starters to its PowerEdge brand of aftermarket rotating electrical components. The 38PE starter expands the company’s line of premium starters for commercial vehicles and service fleets.

The 38PE medium-duty starter expands the PowerEdge line of premium starters for commercial vehicles and service fleets. (Photo: Denso)

The 38PE is available in six part numbers and covers small and mid-size fleets, including utility vans, mid-size trucks, school buses and other lightweight work vehicles. Like all PowerEdge products, it is built with the latest technology and enhanced materials to meet and exceed the power demands and cranking cycles of commercial vehicles, the company said.

According to Denso Products, the PowerEdge line offers a rugged, durable design with Over Crank Protection to continuously monitor internal temperature to prevent thermal damage to the starter. An Integral Magnetic Switch reduces voltage drop and ensures the solenoid receives maximum voltage under all starting conditions. Electrical soft start consistently engages the pinion with the ring gear for increased reliability, the company added.

All units are provided 100% new with no core change and come with a one-year/unlimited miles warranty.