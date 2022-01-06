DAVCO opens Advanced Electronics Manufacturing Center

DAVCO manufactures a range of diesel fuel filters and related hardware

DAVCO, manufacturer of fuel heater/water separators and filter systems for diesel-powered medium- and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway equipment and commercial marine applications has invested $3.5 million (€3.1 million) to create a new Advanced Electronics Manufacturing Center.

Located at company headquarters in Saline, Michigan, the center will support manufacturing of advanced electronic equipment intended for use with battery electric commercial vehicles.

Speaking about the new investment, Laurie Beegle, president at DAVCO, said: “This new electronics manufacturing facility ensures we will continue to be able to serve commercial fleet customers as their needs evolve once they begin putting electric vehicles into service.”

Features of the new center include a clean room for component manufacturing, A second phase of development will include a new customer experience center.

The new manufacturing center will produce advanced telematics hardware for the Road Ready brand. This will include a range of hardware, such as mobile communications units, smart bridge integrators and other related sensors.

Launched in 2017, Road Ready offers smart trailer monitoring systems and related equipment.

DAVCO is part of Clarience Technologies, which owns such brands as Truck-Lite, RIGID and Lumitec advanced LED lighting, ECCO and Code-3 safety systems.

Work started on the new facility in late 2021. It will be located adjacent to the existing manufacturing plant and is expected to be fully operation in early 2022. It is expected to create about 20 new jobs.