Danfoss launches new H1F bent axis hydraulic motor

Danfoss H1F fixed-displacement bent axis motor (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

Danfoss Power Solutions has introduced the latest in its H1 series of pumps and motors, the new H1F fixed-displacement bent axis hydraulic motor.

The new motor is designed for both open- and closed-circuit applications in agricultural, construction and forestry machines. It is suited for fan drives, feeder drives, drill drives, winches and vibration/shaking functions.

The H1F is said to offer ‘best-in-class efficiency, proven reliability and a compact design’.

Specifically, the H1F fixed bent axis motor is reported to offer an overall efficiency level of up to 95%. This delivers such benefits as reduced fuel consumption, improved productivity and less heat generation. Together with favourable high-pressure and speed ratings, the motor allows operators to maximise the performance of their machines.

The H1F uses the same nine-piston rotating group as the H1B, with an optimised single-piece flange.

Featuring a short overall length and 32-degree angle, the new motor offers a compact, power-dense design which helps with ease of installation.

The motor will be available in SAE, DIN and cartridge flange styles, with twin, side and axial port configurations. Integrated loop flushing and speed sensing are options; future additions will include a bolt-on counterbalance valve and load-holding valve for open-circuit applications.

The H1F is now available in an 80 cc frame size. Other sizes, ranging from 60 to 250 cc will follow.