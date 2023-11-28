Danfoss Drives creates new Marine business unit

A PortsToronto ferry refitted with Danfoss Marine electrified power (Photo: Danfoss)

Danfoss Drives has announced the formation of its new Marine business unit. The new business division will provide tailored solutions for customers in the marine industry.

Overarching goals will be reduction of environmental impact, improved efficiency and lower operational costs.

In addition to experts in the marine sector, customers will have access to the testing and development capabilities at Danfoss Drives’ Application Development Center (ADC) in Loves Park, Illinois.

“The ADC is a maker space for testing solutions at the forefront of electrification and the marine industry with our partners. It is an investment locally, further proof of how Danfoss is transferring years of Nordic heritage and marine expertise into the evolving Americas maritime market,” said Clayton Gibbons, head of Electrification and System Drives, Americas and head of Marine and Electrification Sales, North America, Danfoss Drives.

He continued: “Agility and specialized knowledge empower us to deliver tailor-made solutions that not only meet but exceed the stringent requirements of the maritime sector.”

The reorganisation should support deep dives into the intricacies of maritime applications, including ship propulsion, control systems and electrification.

It is also anticipated that the new division will allow Danfoss to deliver new and innovative solutions specifically designed for customers in the marine sector.