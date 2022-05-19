Danfoss appoints new head of Hydrostatics division

Tony Welter, president, Hydrostatics division, Danfoss Power Solutions

Tony Welter has been named the new president of the Hydrostatics division of Danfoss Power Solutions, a global provider of hydraulic and electric solutions for the construction, agriculture and other on- and off-highway vehicle markets. Based in Eden Prairie, Minn., Welter will serve as a key member of the Power Solutions Leadership Team and report directly to Eric Alström, president of Danfoss Power Solutions.

Welter replaces Astrid Mozes, who has been appointed president of Danfoss Developing Regions and a member of the Danfoss Group Executive Team.

Welter came to Danfoss from Eaton Hydraulics – which Danfoss acquired in August 2021. There, he held several key roles since joining the company in 1998, most recently the position of vice president of the Fluid Conveyance division.

“I’m proud that we have such a strong leader in place to take over the role as president for our Hydrostatics division,” said Alström. “Tony has an impressive background in hydraulics and showed strong leadership during the merger, especially in transitioning the Hydrostatics business.”

In his new role, Welter’s experience in the hydraulics industry, collaborative approach and passion for innovative solutions is expected to help drive further accomplishments in the already successful business.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to lead a great business like the Hydrostatics division with its highly talented, passionate team and its industry-leading product portfolio,” said Welter. “I’m very excited about working with our talented Hydrostatics division team, who share the same passion for providing innovative, value-added solutions to our customers.

He added, “I take great pride when I see equipment in the field or on a construction site that is powered by a Danfoss hydrostatic solution. Our products are making a difference across the industry, and that is very rewarding. In addition, we have a strong development pipeline of new, innovative technology and solutions that will fuel growth and provide our customers with increased levels of efficiency and productivity.”

Welter holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Business Administration from Carlson School Management at the same university.