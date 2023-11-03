Danfoss anticipates farming’s future at Agritechnica

Danfoss will highlight Its complete autonomy offering at Agritechnica. (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

Danfoss Power Solutions plans to exhibit products and solutions for more sustainable farming – from autonomy and electrification to productivity and safety – at Agritechnica 2023, November 12-18, in Hanover, Germany.

The company’s display will include a range of hydraulic, electric and fluid conveyance components as well as electronic controls. Several new products and solutions will be launched at the show, including software for autonomous machines, power electronics, a remote control, hoses for electric cooling and more.

Danfoss will also highlight its complete autonomy offering, including Autonomous Custom Engineering Services (ACES). The ACES team supports machine development from concept to production, helping bring autonomous and semi-autonomous machinery to market quickly and easily, Danfoss explained. Attendees can also learn about the company’s Application Development Centers, where Danfoss engineers work collaboratively with customers to reduce design cycles and speed up research and development.

“Our end users – farmers in the field – rely on the quality of our products, services and solutions to get the job done reliably, efficiently and sustainably. To address population growth and climate change, we must maximize the productivity of farm fields while eliminating or reducing emissions, said Mike Hill, president, Global Sales, Danfoss Power Solutions. “Many of our customers share this vision, and we can help set their vision in motion.”