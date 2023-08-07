Daimler Truck mourns ‘tragic’ passing of CFO

Jochen Goetz, chief financial officer and member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG, passed away unexpectedly on August 5th, at the age of 52, the company announced. No details were provided beyond stating his death was the result of a “tragic incident.”

Jochen Goetz (Photo: Daimler Trucks)

Goetz spent his entire 36-year career as part of the Daimler Group, progressively moving forward in positions and his career within the company’s automotive divisions. In 2015, he became vice president Finance & Controlling for Daimler Trucks and Buses, and in 2018, rose to executive vice president for the business unit and a member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG. He was named a member of the Board of Daimler Truck Holding on July 12, 2021. His day-to-day responsibilities included finance and controlling, procurement of non-production materials and services and IT.

Goetz is attributed with the successful spinoff of Daimler Truck Holding AG from Mercedes-Benz Group AG in December 2021, and being instrumental in its financial success in 2021, 2022 and the first half of 2023, reporting an increase in the annual forecast for 2023 as well as the start of the first share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding.

Martin Daum, chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG, described Goetz’s passing as “a tremendous loss for Daimler Truck.” He noted that he has worked with Goetz in various capacities for more than 20 years.

“Jochen Goetz was Daimler Truck with heart and soul. He has played a key role in shaping today’s Daimler Truck company and, as chief financial officer, has consistently worked towards making the company more economically successful today than ever before,” Daum said. “His high level of professionalism as well as his positive, engaging manner have characterized him. His profession was his mission. Jochen Goetz has lived and loved Daimler Truck – and we will remember him with great gratitude in the Board of Management and the entire Daimler Truck family as a valuable person and as a highly respected colleague. His work will remain and not be forgotten. Our thoughts are now above all with his family and relatives.”

“The news of Jochen Goetz’ sudden death has shocked us,” Joe Kaeser, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG, stated, noting only a few days prior, Goetz had presented the successful financial development of the company to the Supervisory Board. “Jochen Goetz stood for authenticity, commitment and care for his colleagues. Thereby, he always had an eye on the long-term purpose of Daimler Truck. His knowledge of and commitment to the company is unparalleled. As chief financial officer, he has made a significant contribution to establishing the company in an economically strong position and further strengthening its profitability.

“We are mourning a great manager and person. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Goetz leaves behind his wife and two children.