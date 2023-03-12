Curtiss-Wright highlights electrification at IFPE

Curtiss-Wright Industrial Division is using its stand at IFPE to promote its commitment to vehicle electrification and its expanded power electronics portfolio, along with joystick controllers, HMIs and a number of new and updated sensor products.

Curtiss-Wright’s traction inverter for hybrid and electric vehicles. (Photo: Curtiss-Wright)

The company’s traction inverters (CWTIs) are designed for use in hybrid and pure-electric applications for on- and off-highway commercial vehicles. Results from extensive testing on electric motors have demonstrated improvements of up to 38% on peak torque and power, as well as a 3% improvement of the drive system (motor plus inverter) efficiency. This, the company said, can deliver an increase of up to 14% in vehicle range from a single battery charge.

Beyond its CWTIs, Curtiss-Wright’s latest generation of custom power distribution modules (PDMs) –high voltage junction boxes and dc charging units – are designed to enable the safe and efficient electrification of on- and off-highway vehicles while prolonging and maintaining battery life.

In addition to its electrification portfolio, Curtiss-Wright will also be showcasing components and sub-system solutions, including its all-new JC8100 joystick controller. Offering high mechanical strength for very heavy-duty applications, the JC8100 incorporates a center detent to provide guaranteed return-to-center and delivers a positive feel to the operator throughout its 5 million cycle rated life. Also new is the compact, handle-mounted DCS rocker switch, which offers single-axis forward/neutral/reverse functionality in a design that provides high lifecycle and excellent EMC and environmental protection performance thanks to its circuit design.

Curtiss-Wright is also unveiling several sensors, including upgrades to a non-contact rotary position sensor and valve position sensor, and new shaft-operated rotary position and swashplate sensors.

See Curtiss-Wright at IFPE booth S-82645