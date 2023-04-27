Curtiss-Wright adds electronic joystick controller

A choice of multi-function grips is available on the JC8100 as well as up to 10 finger/thumb controls. (Photo: Curtiss-Wright)

UK-based Curtiss-Wright Industrial Division has launched the JC8100, an updated version of the JC8000 series joystick controller. According to the company, the JC8100 includes a center detent for enhanced return-to-center operation and offers high mechanical strength for heavy-duty construction and material handling applications such as wheel loaders, telehandlers and rough-terrain lift trucks.

The joystick’s body maintains an overall minimum under-panel depth of 83 mm. The shaft pivot-point position has been designed as low as possible to ensure high-strength capability in the small body space envelope, the company said. It also reduces the angular deflection while maintaining operator hand movement, reducing wear on the base-to-grip wiring.

Hall-effect sensor technology eliminates contact wear, said Curtiss-Wright, and provides safety functionality via dual analogue outputs with sense options per axis or J1939 or CANopen output options. The internal PCB is sealed to a rating of IP66 and IP69k. Simplified connector detailing using industry-standard, integrated sealed connectors provides product integrity throughout the product’s five million cycle lifetime, the company stated.

Multi-function grip options allow for up to four axes of additional proportional control and up to 10 finger/thumb controls, including pushbuttons, rocker and momentary switches, proportional rollers, etc. The joystick can also be supplied as “base-only” configuration for fitting of custom grips.