Cummins unveils new low-emissions diesel at IAA

One of the things that Cummins has stressed as part of its Destination Zero decarbonization strategy is that rather than waiting for more advanced technologies to be ready to deploy, it was important to take steps now to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Cummins unveiled its new X10 diesel engine at IAA. (Photo: Cummins)

And that philosophy was on full display at the first day of IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany, as the company unveiled a new Euro 7 diesel engine along with highlighting its New Power technologies.

“We have to act now,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins president and CEO. “Carbon once emitted to the atmosphere can’t be taken back and we can make the greatest impact by focusing on a dual path approach. Our estimated impact of doing just that is an additional 1.4 gigatons of cumulative carbon reduction – the equivalent of removing all trucks from the road for three years.”

Through its Destination Zero strategy, Cummins said it will continue to advance the internal combustion engine technology it’s renowned for with further advancements in efficiency, as well as compatibility with cleaner fuels like hydrogen, biodiesel and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). At the same time, the company will continue to innovate zero-emissions solutions like hydrogen fuel cell and battery technology.

“We power some of the world’s most demanding and economically vital applications,” Rumsey said. “There is no single technology that will work for all of our customers. We must advance solutions in a way that secures a sustainable future for the industries that keep the world running. That’s why we have developed a company with the broadest range of ultra-low and zero-emission technologies dedicated to the commercial vehicle industry.”

To demonstrate that strategy, Cummins unveiled its next-generation advanced diesel platform, the X10, to show what it called a practical route to emissions reduction and decarbonization for applications that are not easily switched to alternative power solutions.

Cummins next-generation fuel cell technology is available in 135 kW single and 270 kW dual modules. (Photo: Cummins)

The X10 is an ultralow emissions, 10 L diesel that will be targeted toward global vehicle applications from 26 to 44 ton gross vehicle weight in Europe and other global markets.

Designed to meet the Euro 7 emissions regulations, the engine is expected to be available in ratings from 235 to 331 kW (320 to 450 hp) with torque ratings up to 2300 Nm (1696 lb. ft.).

Cummins said the engine will be capable of meeting multiple future emissions regulations and incorporates a familiar, proven technology that is easy to integrate and requires no change to current operations, service or maintenance set-ups.

Also at IAA, Cummins highlighted its X Series, 15 L fuel-agnostic engine range, which incorporates a common architecture optimized for a variety of low- and no-carbon fuels including biodiesel and HVO, renewable natural gas and hydrogen. All engines derive from the same base, facilitating a high degree of parts commonality, the company said.

The Cummins B6.7H hydrogen engine is also on display at IAA in the driveline of a medium-duty truck.

Cummins also revealed new zero-emissions products, including its next-generation fuel cell and a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. Designed to meet the duty cycle, performance and packaging requirements of medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses, the new fuel cell technology is available in 135 kW single and 270 kW dual modules. Cummins is collaborating with Scania in Europe and Daimler Trucks in North America to develop and integrate these next-generation fuel cells into demonstrator vehicles.

Cummins said its new LFP batteries offer faster charging, high power and a 10% longer life expectancy, able to meet the demands of continuous operation with a lower total cost of ownership. LFP is introduced alongside the company’s newest NMC batteries, the BP95E which has a 30% longer life than previous models, and the lightweight BP30E, compact enough to fit into the tightest space claims of most commercial vehicles, Cummins said.

“We are in a unique position to do something no one else can do in helping our customers navigate and succeed in the decarbonization process with a range of technology options optimized to meet the needs of all stakeholders,” Rumsey said. “Our innovation can be seen in the solutions on display at IAA this week, and we will continue to work hand-in-hand with our customers on zero-emissions solutions that further our shared goal of lessening our impact on the planet.”