Cummins unveils new L9 Harvest engine at Agritechnica 2023

Cummins L9 Harvester engine (Photo: DPI)

Cummins has unveiled three of its latest agricultural machine engines at Agritechnica 2023, taking place at Deutsche Messe in Hanover, Germany (12 – 18 November).

The company is showing its B6.7H hydrogen internal combustion engine, the B4.5 Structural tractor engine and the L9 Harvest engine (Hall 15, Stand H23).

Rated at 216 kW (290 hp) and developing 1200 Nm peak torque, the B6.7H offers ‘diesel-like performance’ using hydrogen fuel. The engine is said to offer a zero-emissions path which is familiar to both OEMs and farmers.

High parts commonality between the hydrogen engine and diesel counterparts supports optimised part procurement strategies.

Cummins also offers the X15H, another hydrogen internal combustion engine which has a higher displacement (298 – 395 kW, 400 – 530 hp, peak torque 2600 Nm). The engine is targeted at largers agricultural equipment.

Cummins F4.5 Structural for small- and midsize tractors (Photo: DPI)

The F4.5 Structural engine has been specifically designed for small- to medium-sized general-purpose tractors. As the name suggests, the engine features a structural cylinder block, oil pan and gear housing.

The engine is intended for compact four-cylinder tractors in the 90 – 120 kW (120 – 160 hp) power band.

Also at Agritechnica, Cummins has premiered its L9 Harvest engine. Reliable and easy to maintain, the engine is designed to support power-intensive farming operations. Using a ‘simple and robust’ design (no EGR system is fitted), the unit is said to be reliable and easy to maintain.

Air handling, combustion, fuel system, exhaust aftertreatment and electronic control systems on the L9 Harvest were all developed in-house by Cummins. Other key technologies, such as turbocharging, have been specifically developed to allow the engine to deliver the price point, responsiveness and productivity expected by combine users.

Claas Trion 700 Series combine features the Cummins L9 Harvester engine (Photo: Claas)

The L9 Harvest engine features on the Claas Trion range of combine harvesters.

Diesel Progress International magazine will have a full report on the B6.7H engine in the Jan-March Q1 2024 issue.