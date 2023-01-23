Cummins to display fuel-agnostic 15 L engines at ConExpo

Cummins’ 15 L hydrogen engine will be among those displayed at ConExpo. (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins Inc. announced it will highlight its fuel-agnostic 15 L engine platform with hydrogen, biogas and advanced diesel engines at ConExpo-Con/Agg, which will take place March 14-18 in Las Vegas. Below the head gasket, the fuel-agnostic architecture utilizes a common base engine, while above the head gasket, the cylinder heads and fuel systems are specifically tailored for hydrogen, natural gas, diesel and biofuels, including HVO.

Designed for the next level of emissions regulations, the engine platform offers a significant increase in power density with a more compact installation envelope, the company stated, enabling OEMs to increase machine capability and productivity with no impact on running cost.

The 15 L hydrogen version, which debuted at ACT Expo in May 2022, will be available with ratings from 400 to 530 hp (298 to 395 kW) and a peak torque of 1917 lb. ft. (2600 Nm). It is expected to be in full production in 2027.

For applications powered by renewable biogas, the engine will offer ratings from 400 to 510 hp (298 to 380 kW) with a peak torque of 1842 lb. ft. (2500 Nm). The advanced diesel version will offer a power range of 450 to 650 hp (335 to 484 kW) with 2360 lb. ft. (3200 Nm )peak torque.

The engines will be on display in the Cummins stand (S-84615) located in the upper level of the South Hall.