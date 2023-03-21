Cummins opens tech hub in Atlanta

Cummins Inc. has opened the Cummins Atlanta Hub (CAH) in Georgia. The site is intended to support the future success and growth of Cummins, initially serving as the home for the supply chain planning group and members of the information technology team, with more groups to follow in the future.

“For Cummins to be successful, we need to attract, build and retain the best talent to solve the challenges our customers and communities face today and tomorrow and create inclusive environments where our people and innovation thrive,” said Cummins President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Rumsey. “The opening of an office in Atlanta is a clear reflection of Cummins’ continued investments and efforts in our current and future employees and communities.”

The new Southeast region office location is within close proximity to the Georgia Institute of Technology and multiple Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), providing a diverse and qualified pool of talent within the IT, digital, supply chain and engineering fields.

The Hub holds significant location incentives, including an additional link to existing Atlanta-based Cummins facilities and allowing employees and productions to have a major transportation corridor to connect with customers and dealers within the region.