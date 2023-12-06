Cummins opens new Pilot Installation Centre in Germany

Ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Pilot Installation Centre in Marktheidenfeld, Germany (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins has held the opening of a new Pilot Installation Centre at its site in Marktheidenfeld, Germany.

The centre will specialise in testing of in-use emissions for vehicle and machinery, while also product development of Cummins’ internal combustion engine technology, including aftertreatment systems including selective catalytic reduction (SCR) dosing systems.

The new addition is the result of a €1.59 million ($1.72 million) investment. It is based in a 500 square metre extension of the existing Cummins Emissions Solutions facility. The addition will further extend the company’s portable emissions measurement system (PEMS) testing, field trial support and re-power capabilities.

Helen Carr, Pilot Centre group leader at Cummins, said: “We are delighted to open this new Centre to meet the growing requirement for in-use emissions testing as we work towards future emissions standards. This strategic investment will deliver an expanded service to our customers, as well as support Cummins’ existing Technical Operations functions in Europe. Its central location enables greater connectivity with our partners throughout the region, and we’re looking forward to supporting both current and new customers from this site.”

Cummins is required to conduct in-use emissions testing to ensure products meet regulated emissions levels when operating in the field. Tests are conducted using specialist PEMS equipment which measures emissions as trucks, buses, excavators and wheel loaders operate on predetermined routes, or over a set duty cycle.

The Marktheidenfeld facility is a sister site to the installation at Cummins’ Darlington Engine plant in the UK, which has been in operation for more than 20 years.