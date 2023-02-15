Cummins launches technical education program at Indiana high school

Cummins Inc. has partnered with an Indianapolis high school to launch a Technical Education for Communities (TEC) program (Photo courtesy of Cummins)

Cummins Inc. partnered with Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis to launch its newest Technical Education for Communities (TEC) program, which helps disadvantaged students secure good jobs through school-based and industry-supported vocational skills training.

The Indianapolis TEC program is the first in the company’s home state of Indiana since Cummins started the program in 2012, and the new location is the fifth in the US and the 26th worldwide.

“Businesses around the world are experiencing critical shortages of skilled technical workers. There are also significant gaps in soft skills such as problem-solving, analytical ability and the proper attitudes and belief systems necessary for job success,” said Tracy Embree, vice president and president of Cummins’ Distribution segment. “Cummins TEC wants to expose and train youth to fill these gaps.”

During the new TEC program’s debut at Arsenal, local business, government, education and community leaders joined Cummins and its partners to celebrate the launch.

The manufacturer said the following partners have provided equipment and tools to the Diesel-Powered Equipment Technology and Automotive programs to support hands-on learning: Allison Transmission, IndyGo, Ivy Tech Community College, EmployIndy, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Automotive Apprenticeship Group, McAlister Machinery-Caterpillar, Palmer Trucking-Kenworth, Pat O’Brien Toyota, Truck Country-Freightliner Trucks, Jasper Engines and others.

“The [TEC] program helps disadvantaged youth around the world secure good jobs through school-based, industry-supported skills training, while delivering a standardized education platform to help school partners develop market-relevant curriculum, teacher training, career guidance and the practical experience needed by students,” said Mary Chandler, vice president of Community Relations and Corporate Responsibility for Cummins.

Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) Superintendent Aleesia Johnson, Ph.D., said IPS is proud to launch the TEC program with Cummins. “This partnership and program are another example of how IPS is preparing students to achieve the district’s three E’s: enrolled in a college or university, employed at a livable wage or enlistment in the military upon graduation,” Johnson said. “On behalf of current and future students of IPS, I want to personally thank the leadership of Cummins for the bold initiative.”

As TEC team members were selecting Indianapolis as a new location, they received support from Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity (CARE), the company’s US strategic community initiative, so that the TEC’s expansion can improve pathways for Black youth to find prosperous careers.

“Now, more than ever, employers continue to struggle to find qualified candidates to fill good-paying roles such as diesel engine service technicians,” said Delilah Morgan, Cummins External Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives and CARE leader. “TEC’s purpose is focused on supporting and advancing communities, and throughout Indiana and right in Indianapolis, many opportunities exist with companies challenged when it comes to finding, hiring and retaining good talent. We look forward to working with our partners to help provide pathways to good jobs for the students.”