Cummins Generator Technologies recognizes global dealer service/support

Houma Armature Works & Supply was among the winners of the Stamford / AvK Dealer Excellence Awards for 2022. (Photo: Houma Armature Works)

The Newage / Stamford / AvK brands of Cummins Generator Technologies, a leading manufacturer of alternators for various generator set configurations and a part of Cummins Inc., has launched the annual Dealer Excellence Awards and named the inaugural winners for 2022.

According to the announcement, the awards program is part of the company’s continued focus on maximizing uptime for its Stamford and AvK alternator brands, which extend from 7.5 to 11200 kVA. The program is intended to recognize authorized dealers globally for outstanding performance and contributions to the brands’ 24/7 global service and support, including genuine parts, service and maintenance provided through its dealers.

A range of criteria (measures) – including technical and parts support accomplishments – were used to select the winners. “The dealers have expressed sincere gratitude for these awards and a keen interest in the measures,” stated Mike Ostendorf, Global Aftermarket Leader, Cummins Generator Technologies. “These measures enable us to recognize high-performing dealers, target specific areas of improvement and work closely with dealers to improve their score – all with the goal of growing our dealer partnerships, expanding our global aftermarket capability and improving the support for our shared customers.”

Recipients of the Stamford / AvK 2022 Dealer Excellence Award include:

Americas​

Caribou Electric​

General Power Limited Inc​

Houma Armature Works & Supply​

Asia Pacific​

Hong King Electrical Engineering PTE Ltd​

Maintech Engineering and Supplies PTE Ltd​

Orient Energy Systems (PVT) Ltd​

SA Korea Co Ltd​

Sawafuji Electric Co Ltd​

Europe, Middle East, Africa​

ATME S.p.A​

Facta Spijkenisse BV​

Generator Solutions​

GMEServ GmbH​

Norm Power Systems and Engineering​

Powersource Projects Ltd​

Relsum Herederos​

SIRMA​

World Wide Power Services FZCO ​

India​