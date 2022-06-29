Cummins gas engine for Hyliion hybrid

Hyliion Holdings Corp., a supplier of electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, and Cummins Inc. said the two companies are joining forces to optimize the Cummins natural gas engine as the generator for the Hypertruck ERX powertrain.

Cummins will supply its ISX12 natural gas engine as a range extender for the Hyliion Hypertruck ERX. (Photo: Hyliion)

Together the companies said they will obtain key environmental certifications for Cummins’ natural gas internal combustion engines to be used in Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX powertrain. The Hyliion Hypertruck ERX is an electric range extender semi-truck powertrain solution using onboard power generation to recharge the batteries.

“We are excited to work with Hyliion to offer this range extender electric and natural gas powertrain in the North America heavy duty truck market,” said J. Michael Taylor, General Manager Global Powertrain Integration, Cummins Inc. “Natural gas solutions are an integral part of our journey towards zero emissions. Integrating our engine with the Hyliion Hypertruck ERX solution is key to offering our customers a portfolio of powertrains across many fuel options to meet their sustainability goals.”

Hyliion said the Hypertruck ERX offers 75 miles of electric range to qualify for credits under CARB’s upcoming ZEV mandates and can achieve up to 1000 miles of full range through the generator. Cummins said the ISX12N gas engine will be optimized with the Hyliion Hypertruck ERX, so that it can use the existing 700 natural gas stations across North America for low cost refueling.

“With the shared goal of making commercial trucking more sustainable, our collaboration with Cummins will undoubtedly benefit the transportation industry,” said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion. “Attaining EPA and CARB certifications is a key step on our production path, and I look forward to working with Cummins to get our Hypertruck ERX on the road and making a positive impact on the environment.”

Start of production for the Hypertruck ERX with the ISX12N Cummins natural gas power is anticipated to begin in late 2023.