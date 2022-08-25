Cummins for decarbonization at IAA Transportation

Cummins exhibits solutions for commercial vehicles at IAA Transportation: internal combustion engines using different fuels, including HVOs, natural gas and hydrogen; fuel cells; battery-electric solutions; and electric powertrain technology.

Cummins Inc. will present at the IAA Transportation show for commercial vehicles in Hannover, Germany, its Destination Zero strategy for a further and faster path towards reduction of greenhouse gases (GHG) and air quality impacts of its products and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

“With Destination Zero, we are working to reduce emissions today, advancing engine-based solutions and investing in the right technologies at the right time with a deep understanding of our customers as we work to decarbonize our industry in a way that is best for all stakeholders,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins president and chief executive officer.

Cummins said it is pursuing a dual-path approach, meaning the company is reducing emissions from internal combustion engines while simultaneously investing in new, zero-emissions products. The company spends approximately US$1 billion per year on research and development of future technologies.

Fuel Agnostic Platform

At IAA Transportation, Cummins will showcase a range of diesel, natural gas and hydrogen internal combustion engines derived from a common base. As well as the option to further reduce emissions with low and zero carbon fuels like hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), renewable natural gas and hydrogen, the platform offers OEMs common engine architecture across multiple fuel types and a high degree of parts commonality.

Next generation diesel

Cummins will also exhibit its next-generation advanced diesel platform, complete with a new compact aftertreatment system. This brand-new product line is designed to meet multiple emissions standards up to the stringent Euro 7.

Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine

Cummins will display both medium- and heavy-duty hydrogen products, highlighting the technology’s ability to support decarbonization across multiple duty-cycles. Cummins’ hydrogen internal combustion engine, when paired with green hydrogen, produces zero well-to-wheel CO2 emissions.

Hydrogen fuel cell

Under the spotlight will be also Cummins’ fourth generation fuel cell that builds on the company’s experience with more than 2,000 fuel cells deployed on the market. Cummins said, this product provides improved power density, efficiency and durability and is available in single and dual module engines for both medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

Battery-electric technology

Cummins will showcase multiple batteries with distinct chemistries, form factors and benefits, all tested and validated.

Electric powertrain technology

With the acquisition of Meritor, Cummins strengthened its range of powertrain components; together, Cummins and Meritor will move further and faster in developing economically viable decarbonized powertrain solutions. Meritor products will be displayed on the Cummins booth at IAA Transportation in Hall 19/20, Stand A12.

.