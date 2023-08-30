Cummins Distribution Business president announces departure

Cummins Inc. announced today that Tracy Embree, vice president and president of Cummins Distribution Business, will be leaving as of September 8 to pursue an external opportunity. Tony Satterthwaite, Cummins senior vice president, will act as interim leader of the Distribution Business,

Embree spent the past 23 years serving in a variety of leadership roles within the company, including president of the Turbo Technologies Business, executive director of the Global Midrange On-Highway Engine Business, and executive director of Cummins’ Chrysler Business. From 2014 to 2019, she led the Components Business during a significant period of growth, during which the business achieved record sales and profitability and expanded its product line to include transmissions, the company noted. Embree also helped to increase global market share in core business areas and develop key technologies to ensure Cummins engines and its customers would meet the increasingly challenging global emissions standards, Cummins stated.

Embree took over as president of the Distribution Business in 2019. During her tenure, the business delivered record sales and EBITDA; recentered its strategy around delivering a differentiated customer experience; improved employee and leadership development; and executed its technology roadmap to support the business strategy, the company said.

Jennifer Rumsey, chair and CEO, Cummins Inc., described Embree as “a role model for our leadership culture and how you invest in people and teams to enable both to grow and develop.”

“She has coached and mentored numerous employees and been a leader in our leadership development programs. The results of that investment in people and her focus on delivering results have made her an effective business leader. She has grown the businesses she has been a part of and delivered outstanding results,” said Rumsey. She went on to wish her “friend and colleague” the best in her future endeavors.

Upon Embree’s departure, Satterthwaite will step in as interim leader of the Distribution Business, which he previously led from 2015 to 2019. Satterthwaite joined Cummins in 1988 and has served in a variety of leadership roles, including as president and COO, president of the Distribution Business, Power Generation Business and other global leadership roles. He will continue to serve as senior vice president of Cummins.