Cummins completes Jacobs acquisition

Cummins Inc. announced that it has closed on its acquisition of Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS) from Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Announced in February, Cummins reportedly paid $325 million for the Jacobs business, which Altra said generated approximately $193 in revenue in 2021.

Cummins has completed its acquisition of Jacobs Vehicle Systems, a supplier of engine brakes and other valve actuation technologies. (Photo: Jacobs Vehicle Systems)

Jacobs Vehicle Systems is a supplier of engine braking, cylinder deactivation, start and stop and thermal management technologies. The addition of JVS brings new technologies that will provide growth opportunities for Cummins’ current and future advanced engine platforms. Cummins said the acquisition secures critical USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) qualified engine components for current and aftermarket products and expands on Cummins’ offerings to customers globally.

Engine braking and cylinder deactivation will be key components to meeting current and future emissions regulations, and Cummins said the acquisition allows it to better integrate these important technologies into its emissions-leading medium and heavy-duty engines.

“Now that this deal has closed, we are excited to welcome JVS’ engineering expertise, best in class products and employees into the Cummins organization,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins’ president and chief operating officer. “Adding Jacobs’ engine braking and cylinder deactivation technologies creates new growth and technical opportunities to advance our path to zero emissions strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Operations from Jacobs Vehicle Systems will report into Cummins Turbo Technologies, a business unit led by Shon Wright, vice president of Cummins Turbo Technologies, that resides within the company’s Components segment.

Founded in 1961, JVS has roughly 600 employees and more than 60 years of experience in engine retarding and valve actuation systems for the commercial vehicle industry. JVS has two primary manufacturing facilities in Bloomfield, Conn., and Suzhou, China.