Cummins collaborating with autonomous system providers

Cummins Inc. announced it will launch a set of software features to integrate its powertrains with Automated Driving System (ADS) technologies.

Cummins said it specializes in delivering powertrains that provide leading performance and fuel economy through the integration of hardware and software. With these new software features, the company said it will extend those core capabilities into the ADS space. Cummins said it is actively testing more than 100 vehicles in coordination with ADS technology companies to ensure seamless powertrain integration as ADS solutions enter commercial vehicle markets globally.

“Through 100 years of serving our customers and technological leadership, we are uniquely positioned to support customers in our changing markets and to help them successfully transition to the technologies of the future,” said J Michael Taylor, general manager of Powertrain Integration for Cummins. “With our investment in and commitment to autonomous vehicle technologies, Cummins is prepared to support our customers by deploying autonomous vehicle technologies across the full range of powertrains, including advanced diesel, natural gas, hybrid, or fully electric and hydrogen fuel cells.”

“As the world’s largest independent engine manufacturer, autonomous vehicle companies are relying on Cummins’ integration expertise and powertrain solutions to design and provide a software solution to accelerate the rate of adoption of autonomous driving software within the heavy-duty trucking industry.”

Cummins said it collaborating with multiple ADS technology companies to refine the solutions for commercial markets in an efficient, safe, smart and successful way. The company is using both its technological expertise and deep experience in global commercial markets globally to bring customers solutions that provide real-time optimization of the job, route and load.