Cummins and Versatile team on H2 engines

In an effort to lead the decarbonization of the agricultural equipment market, Cummins and Buhler Industries Inc., a global supplier of tractors sold under the Versatile brand, announced that they have signed a letter of intent to integrate Cummins 15 L hydrogen engines in Versatile machines.

Cummins and Buhler have signed a letter of intent to supply Cummins hydrogen engines for Buhler’s Versatile agricultural tractors. (Photo: Cummins)

“Versatile is a longstanding manufacturer in the agriculture space with a reputation for excellence in tractors,” said Ann Schmelzer, general manager Cummins Global Agriculture Business. “Our companies share a commitment to technology, quality and dependability for our customers.

“Cummins is excited to be working with Versatile as we leverage our respective strengths to create new opportunities for both companies.”

Since 1967, Versatile has used Cummins engines exclusively in all of its four-wheel drive tractors. Cummins’ hydrogen engines are designed to maintain as much commonality as possible with their diesel engine counterparts. Overall, the engines are little changed below the head gasket, but the top end will incorporate new spark-ignition fuel systems tailored to hydrogen.

“While diesel engines continue to be the flexible power of choice for the foreseeable future in agriculture, such a collaboration enables both companies to develop low and zero carbon solutions that are ideally suited to farming,” said Adam Reid, Versatile’s vice president of Sales and Marketing.

“Cummins has recently announced its plan to leverage existing platforms and expertise in spark ignited technology to build hydrogen engines,” Schmelzer added. “The high commonality among engine components between diesel and hydrogen leverages scale advantages for OEMs, while delivering the reliability that farmers need,”