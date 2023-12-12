Cummins adds 1,700- to 2,000-kVA gen-sets
12 December 2023
Cummins has released three new compact, high power density generator models ranging from a standby rating of 1,760 to 2,000 kVA. The C1760D5, C1875D5 and C2000D58 join the existing C1400D5 and C1675D5A, all of which are built on the same engine platform.
All five models are powered by the KTA50 engine series, which Cummins said was engineered and optimized for diverse power applications. The rugged four-cycle industrial diesel engine is designed to deliver reliable power, low emissions and fast response to load changes, the company added.
The new gen-sets incorporate Stamford S-Range alternators utilizing thermal, electromagnetic and mechanical levers through CoreCooling technology, enable multiple site installation options. The PowerCommand 3.3 control system includes a user-friendly digital display, a single remote connection and a more integrated system.
The units have the ability to operate at high altitude and ambient capability with ratings of 1,000 m at 40 degrees C and 450 m at 50 degrees C. A 50 degree C radiator option allows the generator to operate in extreme climate conditions.
The new generator models have service intervals of 500 hours/one year.