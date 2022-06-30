Continental to build $40 million hydraulic hose facility in Mexico

According to Continental, the facility in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, will provide additional capacity to support growing needs across North America. (Photo: Continental)

Industrial hose and hose fitting supplier Continental is investing more than $40 million to build an industrial hose production facility in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The site will provide additional capacity for the company’s diverse hose solutions in support of growing needs in North America, as well as increase and complement regional manufacturing capabilities.

“We have many successful facilities in the region that will be complemented with this investment thanks to additional production capacity,” stated Andreas Gerstenberger, who is responsible for the global business area Industrial Fluid Solutions at Continental. “The new facility will allow us to further expand our hydraulics business with the most compelling portfolio of hoses available and continue to strengthen our commitment to our customers and the North America region.”

The new production facility, which will create approximately 150 new jobs, will apply Industry 4.0 standards, which connect production with modern information and communication techniques, to connect and integrate the facility’s state-of-the-art machinery into the production landscape on site. In addition, advanced production processes and high-efficiency utility generation will enable a new level of energy efficiency and sustainability to be achieved on site.

“The demand and growth of the hose market necessitates an investment like this,” Gerstenberger said. “The new location will support ongoing activity in other Continental facilities to ensure all operate efficiently and effectively for the long term. This investment in additional regional capacity will fuel further growth for all of our facilities and operations.”

Construction of the facility is scheduled to begin later in 2022 with operations at the site commencing in 2024.