Continental adapts automotive tech for construction and mining

The LD-Master L5 Traction is specifically designed for loaders operating on abrasive surfaces. Integrated tire sensors enable monitoring of temperature and pressure in real time. (Photo: KHL Staff)

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, Continental featured a portfolio of electronic hardware complemented by solutions that foster technological progress in the fields of digitalization, automation, connectivity, material competence and sustainability in the construction and mining industries. The technology stood alongside tire offerings such as the LD-Master L5 Traction radial tire for heavy loads and abrasive surfaces, a new product introduced at Bauma 2022 in Munich last fall.

“As an automotive supplier and technology company, Continental has set itself the ambitious goal to help shape tomorrow’s construction and mining industry today. Thanks to our broad expertise in the fields of digitalization, automation, connectivity, material competence and sustainability, we are extremely well positioned to realize this technological leap together with the industry,” said Mario Branco, head of Business Development Off-Highway at Continental.

The ProViu 360 Surround View System gives operators sharper and higher quality images in HD resolution so they can easily and safely monitor their entire machine and its surroundings at a single glance. (Photo: Continental)

The company has adapted its passenger car technology specifically for the off-highway market. For example, it’s ProViu 360 digital surround view system – which uses four high-performance HD automotive cameras to cover every direction around the vehicle – includes software-based features such as Worker Detection to detect people near a machine and warn of collisions. The system is easily upgradable with new functions without hardware changes or software installation, plus sensors other than cameras can be added (like radar) to take the next step toward equipment automation.

Tire data, such as air pressure and temperature, can be recorded and evaluated with the help of the ContiConnect 2.0 digital tire management system. If tire pressure is too low or there is a risk of overheating, the driver is informed directly via a warning system.

The next system update, coming in Q2 2023, will add the ability to monitor tires via Bluetooth connected devices.

Zonar SightIQ integrates all available data from mobile machines, vehicles and stationary equipment such as conveyors or tools in a cloud application, regardless of manufacturer. (Photo: Zonar)

New IoT solution Zonar SightIQ is developed by the fleet and asset management experts of Seattle-based Continental subsidiary Zonar and is already in operation with pilot customers in the aggregates industry. SightIQ integrates all available data from mobile machines, vehicles and stationary equipment such as conveyors or tools in a cloud application, regardless of the manufacturer. SightIQ Predict collects and decodes proprietary ECM data across manufacturers and translates that data into actionable insights and predictive diagnostics, inspection and peripheral data. SightIQ Optimize then consolidates that data into real-time information, regardless of location, across entire fleets. It grants select personnel access to the data so they can streamline site processes and enhance location efficiencies.

Also featured at ConExpo was Continental’s Smart Conveyor Management, a set of digital services for asset surveillance, asset management and asset productivity, which was named a finalist for the ConExpo Next Level Awards Program. In addition, the company displayed ConveyorInspect, a drone-based service for conveyor inspection, for the first time in North America.