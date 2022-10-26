Compact encoders from Siko

Today’s mobile equipment depend on certain automated functions to not only increase the productivity of the machines but to ensure safety. Precise and reliable sensors are important, but the integration of these sensors in applications with a small envolope can be a challenge. To that end, Siko has introduced its new compact WV3600MR and WH3600MR absolute safety multiturn encoders.

Siko’s new WV3600MR and WH3600MR absolute safety multiturn encoders. (Photo: Siko)

With a diameter of 36 mm, the company said the WV3600MR and the WH3600MR are currently the most compact safety multiturn encoders for the field of mobile machines. Both deliver their position and speed values according to SIL2 (IEC 61508) PLd (DIN EN ISO 13849) – and not only over 360°.

Becuase of their mechatronic multiturn system, the rotary encoders have a maximum measuring range of 65,536 revolutions (16 bits). They are based on a magnetic, contactless measuring system and are battery-independent. They can operate without maintenance for years, said the company, even under the harsh operating conditions in mobile machines and at extreme temperatures.

The WV3600MR, equipped with a solid shaft, and the WH3600MR, equipped with a hollow shaft, are based on the Siko sensor platform Pure.Mobile, the components of which were developed for commercial vehicles. The encoders have high shock and vibration resistance and withstand shaft loads of up to 200 N axially and radially.

They are certified by the Federal Motor Vehicle Office according to UN ECE R10 (E1). Becuase of their high protection ratings, IP67 and optionally IP6K9K, as well as their UV resistance, the company said they are able to withstand adverse environmental conditions.

Smart and secure communication

CANopen Safety and, in future, SAE J1939-76 (Safety) are available as interfaces for both encoders. The device status is indicated by an LED integrated in the plug. This is especially helpful during assembling and service. In addition to the safe position and speed data, the sensors can also provide data on the status of the sensor or the machine thanks to other smart functions. Both encoders are optionally available with an M12 plug or cable outlet. Alternatively, the sensors can also be purchased with a Deutsch or AMP Superseal plug.