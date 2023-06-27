CNH Industrial opens new plant in Italy

Federico Bullo (left) and Stefano Pampalone of CNH International at the new Cesena plant

CNH Industrial has opened a new machine assembly plant. Located in Cesena, Italy, the new facility will be a strategic hub for the production of compact construction equipment, including electric models.

Production will be dedicated to compact excavators and track loaders.

The site became part of CNH International following the purchase of Sampierana at the end of 2021. The plant has since undergone a €12 million round of upgrades.

Vincenzo Colla, regional councillor for Economic Development in Emilia Romagna, one of the dignitaries who attended the opening, commented: “[The] inauguration represents an important investment for our region and has a strong symbolic value for this area, which is ready to restart and compete in the global market.

“The new plant, a center of excellence for compact construction machines, is testament to the quality of our skilled workforce, together with the vision of a large multinational with solid roots in the local area, that is always looking to the future.”

In addition, the Cesena factory is expected to generate significant business across the supply chain. Machine built at the plant will be sold around the world under the Case Construction Equipment, New Holland Construction and Eurocomach brands.

The first mini track loaders, produced under the Case brand, are expected to roll off the line in the second half of 2023.