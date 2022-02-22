CNH Industrial launches CNH Industrial Ventures

CNH Industrial has established a new strategic investment division, CNH Industrial Ventures. The new arm will focus on reducing time-to-market for innovations intended to boost customer productivity, while advancing the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets.

Concentrating on the agriculture and construction segments, these investments and collaborations will be involved in various areas of expertise, including alternative propulsion, digital, autonomy, robotics and related disruptive technologies.

CNH Industrial Ventures will be the conduit by which the wider company will look to collaborate with ‘tomorrow’s big thinkers’, providing access to expertise and resources.

This will include strategic investment in digital and technology startup companies, while supporting the company’s organic capabilities and product offerings, ultimately delivering new customer-facing solutions. In turn, CNH Industrial will provide demonstrated value in supporting the market validation and growth of its partners.

“The launch of CNH Industrial Ventures is an exciting milestone that further enhances our commitment to innovation,” said Michele Lombardi, senior VP of Corporate Development at CNH Industrial.

“With a strong partnership approach in mind, we aim to leverage our extensive competencies, market reach and asset base to help rapidly growing companies that are redefining the future of agriculture and construction. This structure will continue to expand our ability to increasingly deliver customer-inspired innovation, enhancing their noble work of feeding and building a more sustainable world.”

CNH Industrial Ventures will build on existing minority stake investments with the following partners: Augmenta (US, Greece); Bennamann (UK); Gearflow (US); Geoprospectors (Austria); Monarch Tractor (US); The Westly Group (US); and Zasso (Switzerland, Brazil).