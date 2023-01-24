Central logistics hub for Mercedes-Benz Trucks spare parts to open in Germany

Mercedes-Benz Trucks to open central logistics hub in Germany

Daimler Truck is setting up its global supply of spare parts for Mercedes-Benz Trucks with a new facility to be built in Halberstadt, Saxony-Anhalt in Germany.

Representatives from Daimler Truck and Mercedes-Benz Trucks officially announced the signed contract for the central logistics hub during a ceremony with several regional politicans including Dr. Reiner Haseloff, prime minister of the State of Saxony-Anhalt.

The Global Parts Center will deliver up to 300,000 different items, from the smallest screw to a finished truck cab, to approximately 3000 vehicle dealers in more than 170 countries worldwide – in addition to 20 regional logistics centers across Europe and around the world in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, China and other countries, according to Daimler.

The company said that 2600 Mercedes-Benz Trucks suppliers will provide the new logistics hub with their parts.

“Halberstadt and the Global Parts Center will play a key role in the future,” said Karin Rådström, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Trucks. “Spare parts from our new logistics hub will make a significant contribution to keeping our customers and their trucks up and running, thereby delivering on our ambition, ‘Trucks you can trust.’”

The new facility’s central location will elimintate additional transport routes and cut the wait time on parts. Daimler said the facility, which will have a gross floor area of 270,000 sq. meters, with 260,000 sq. meters of logistics space, will be designed to meet the requirements of customers, and regional dealers can be supplied directly or can pick up parts themselves if needed.

Dr. Reiner Haseloff, Prime Minister of the State of Saxony-Anhalt

Prime Minister Haseloff said Saxony-Anhalt is a sought-after location for company settlements. “An excellently developed infrastructure, the central location in the heart of Europe and swiftly operating administrations are what set us apart,” he said. “I wish the Global Parts Center, which will create numerous jobs in the region, a successful realization.”

Daimler estimated the project will create 450 qualified jobs on site, and after further construction stages and the assumption of additional activities in connection with global parts logistics, up to 600 jobs will be created at the site.

With state-of-the-art storage and conveyor technology, the Global Parts Center will ensure all vehicle parts will be available for immediate retrieval in an automated high-bay warehouse and an automated small parts warehouse. Daimler said construction is set for this year, with commissioning scheduled for about three years in the future.

Daimler is planning the Global Parts Center as a CO2-neutral operation: Neither natural gas nor oil will be required, as the facility will use electric heat pumps that heat the building with underfloor heating systems. The roofs will be equipped with photovoltaic systems, which can generate up to 13 million kWh per year (more energy than will be consumed at the site, according to Daimler).

“Our new Global Parts Center is the biggest logistics project in our company’s history,” said Jörg Howe, general representative for Daimler Truck. “In the future, the Halberstadt site will play a crucial role in keeping our trucks running and thus our economy and society. Without trucks, factories stand still and supermarket shelves remain empty.”