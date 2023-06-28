Caterpillar supports Brussels data center expansion

LCL Brussels-West data center (Photo: Caterpillar)

Caterpillar has commissioned a new 13.5 MVA standby power solution for LCL Data Centers near Brussels, Belgium.

Local Cat dealer Eneria managed the project, which involved installation of six Cat 3516B gen sets. Located at the LCL Brussels-West data centre in Aalst, the site will be the first of its kind in Belgium to operate exclusively on 100% HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil), a drop-in diesel substitute.

“With our deep roots in Belgium, we are committed to supporting environmentally responsible initiatives that create a better world,” said Laurens van Reijen, managing director of LCL. “Our collaboration with Eneria and Caterpillar has demonstrated the viability of HVO100 in our standby power systems. We’re strongly committed to becoming carbon-neutral by the end of this decade, and we’ve launched numerous initiatives across our operations to help us achieve this goal.”

The standby system was installed as part of a €15.5 million expansion that tripled LCL’s footprint in Aalst. The site has achieved the Uptime Institute’s Tier III certification for design and construction.

Based on the success of the project in Aalst, LCL is planning to convert the standby power solutions at all its data centers to operate on HVO over the next two years.