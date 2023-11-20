Caterpillar, Penguin enter into engine supply MoU

Penguin Flex-42X (Photo: Penguin International)

Caterpillar has entered into a memorandum of understanding covering engine supply for Penguin International from Cat dealer Tractors Singapore Limited (TSL)

Penguin is a manufacturer of aluminium-hulled workboats, patrol craft and passenger ferries. The Flex is the company’s flagship design. Originally introduced in 2006 with the Flex-36, the latest version is the Flex-42X Executive Fast Crew Boat.

The crew boats are developed by Penguin’s in-house shipbuilding and ship management teams in Singapore.

The company has delivered more than 150 Flex offshore crew boats and armoured security boats, known as Flex Fighter.

“Penguin boats set the standard for mid-sized crew boats in the offshore petroleum, windfarm and maritime security industries,” said James Tham, MD of Penguin International. “Teaming up with Caterpillar Marine allows us to support our customers’ energy transition needs through power solutions that employ alternative fuels, hybrid solutions and batteries. We can achieve our own sustainability goals and those of our customers.”

TSL will oversee commissioning and installation of the power solutions. Established in 1966, TSL offers a full line of Cat machines, engines and propulsion systems, together with related services, parts and support.

“As part of our effort to help maritime industry customers achieve their decarbonization goals, we are working closely with leading shipbuilding companies to introduce new hybrid power solutions,” said Brad Johnson, vice president and general manager of Caterpillar Marine. “We’re excited to collaborate with Penguin to enable them to offer lower-emission crew transport vessels and fast crew boats.”