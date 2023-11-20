Caterpillar, Penguin enter into engine supply MoU

By Julian Buckley20 November 2023

Penguin Flex-42X Penguin Flex-42X (Photo: Penguin International)

Caterpillar has entered into a memorandum of understanding covering engine supply for Penguin International from Cat dealer Tractors Singapore Limited (TSL)

Penguin is a manufacturer of aluminium-hulled workboats, patrol craft and passenger ferries. The Flex is the company’s flagship design. Originally introduced in 2006 with the Flex-36, the latest version is the Flex-42X Executive Fast Crew Boat.

The crew boats are developed by Penguin’s in-house shipbuilding and ship management teams in Singapore.

The company has delivered more than 150 Flex offshore crew boats and armoured security boats, known as Flex Fighter.

“Penguin boats set the standard for mid-sized crew boats in the offshore petroleum, windfarm and maritime security industries,” said James Tham, MD of Penguin International. “Teaming up with Caterpillar Marine allows us to support our customers’ energy transition needs through power solutions that employ alternative fuels, hybrid solutions and batteries. We can achieve our own sustainability goals and those of our customers.”

TSL will oversee commissioning and installation of the power solutions. Established in 1966, TSL offers a full line of Cat machines, engines and propulsion systems, together with related services, parts and support.

“As part of our effort to help maritime industry customers achieve their decarbonization goals, we are working closely with leading shipbuilding companies to introduce new hybrid power solutions,” said Brad Johnson, vice president and general manager of Caterpillar Marine. “We’re excited to collaborate with Penguin to enable them to offer lower-emission crew transport vessels and fast crew boats.”

Industry News Industry Notes Power Technology Marine Powertrains Batteries
MAGAZINES
Latest News
LiuGong North America selects Ferri Equipment to join dealer network
The East Coast equipment dealer is latest addition to LiuGong’s growing roster
Caterpillar C13D engine to feature in hydrogen project
The project will demo how hybridisation can support H2 power delivery
Komatsu heralds battery supplier acquisition
Mining equipment to be first application for new batteries