Caterpillar introduces 310 kVA Cat XQP310 gen set

Cat XQP310 mobile generator set Photo: Caterpillar

Caterpillar has introduced the new 310 kVA Cat XQP310 generator set. This is the latest mobile power solution that complies with EU Stage 5 emissions regulations applicable to non-road mobile machinery.

The Cat XQP310 offers 12% more power than its predecessor and is switchable between 50 and 60 Hz across a range of voltages. This allows a single machine to satisfy varying load requirements across a variety of geographic regions and applications, including mining, manufacturing, oil and gas and construction.

The gen set can run on up to 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil, a renewable diesel fuel which can further reduce the carbon footprint of the machine.

The gen set is described as offering simple, reliable operation. It is equipped with Cat Connect, which supports remote tracking and management to improve efficiency.

A subscription allows access to real-time information covering fuel and urea/Adblue levels, battery voltage and run status. There is also data on peak operation times to support improved performance.

“As construction and mining activities rebound worldwide, the Cat XQP310 demonstrates how we are expanding our portfolio of mobile power solutions to deliver the performance and reliability customers need while helping them support their sustainability initiatives and address evolving emission standards,” said Tom Caldwell, global general manager for electric power rental solutions at Caterpillar.

To support the rental market, the Cat XQP310 features a EMCP 4.2B digital control panel which includes all gen set controls in a single interface. Programmable logic controller functionality improves reliability and flexibility.

In addition, a dual-wall fuel tank with an open bund helps to protect the environment by containing fuel spills, while coastal ingress protection enable use in harsh conditions.

The Cat XQP310 joins the 200 kVA Cat XQP200 mobile gen set, launched in 2021.