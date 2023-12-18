Caterpillar engine achieves production milestone

Production of the 10,000th C175 engine was celebrated at the Lafayette, Ind. manufacturing facility. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Caterpillar commemorated the production of its 10,000th engine on the C175 diesel platform in a recent ceremony at the company’s manufacturing facility in Lafayette, Ind. The platform has been in use in power generation and other large-scale applications since 2009.

The 16-cylinder C175 engine was configured in a 3,000-kW generator set for global data center developer CloudHQ for use at its Ashburn (Virginia) campus. The gen-set will be installed and commissioned by Carter Machinery, the local Cat dealer. CloudHQ has previously purchased more than 300 Cat gen-sets to supply standby power for its operations globally.

“Reliable power is a critical element in our strategy to drive our clients’ businesses forward at the speed they need,” said Keith Harney, COO for CloudHQ. “Our investment in the field-proven Cat C175 demonstrates how our ongoing collaboration with Caterpillar and the Cat dealer network supports our commitment to flexibility, scalability and customer service.”

The 16-cylinder C175 engine was configured in a 3,000-kW generator set for global data center developer CloudHQ. (Photo: Caterpillar)

The C175 gen-sets come in 16- and 20-cylinder versions in power ratings from 3,000- to 4,000-kW for 60-Hz standby and mission-critical applications, and 3,000 to 4,000 kVA for 50 Hz standby and mission-critical applications. Configurations are produced to comply with emissions standards such as U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final and Tier 2, with models also available for lesser regulated regions. Gen-sets meeting EPA Tier 4 Final standards can use up to 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

The gen-sets are compatible with NFPA 110 Level 1 Type 10, and are UL 2200 listed. They conform to ISO 8528-5 steady state and transient response requirements and are capable of accepting and recovering from a 100% block load.

For added functionality, the gen-sets can be configured with Cat ECS, a suite of integrated, connected and scalable controllers that allow customers to manage energy needs from a single generator set to cohesive, full site microgrid solutions linking multiple assets.