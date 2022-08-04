Caterpillar adds to standby diesel gen-sets

The three new gen-set models offer 60 Hz power nodes from 20 to 30 kW. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Caterpillar is building upon its standby diesel generator set series with the addition of three 60 Hz power nodes from 20 to 30 kW. The units feature a minimal footprint and are suited to a range of standby applications, including small healthcare, retail and commercial enterprises, telecommunications, water and wastewater treatment operations, municipal infrastructure and office buildings, the company reported.

Powered by the same Cat C2.2 inline 4, four-cycle diesel engine used in the company’s heavy-duty equipment, the 20 kW D20, 25 kW D25 and 30 kW D30 meet U.S. EPA emergency emissions standards as well as all applicable UL and C-UL standards. They provide 24-, 48- and 72-hour run time offerings.

All three models include a GCCP 1.2 control panel featuring a user-friendly interface and navigation, the ability to scale to meet various installation requirements and expansion modules and site-specfic programming to meet specific customer requirements. Factory-equipped steel (standard) or aluminum enclosures allow for enhanced sound attenuation, accessibility for operation and maintenance and protection from the elements, Caterpillar noted.

The company will provide Cat Connect hardware and a standard Cat Remote Asset Monitoring subscription with each new gen-set model. The package enables operators and Cat dealers to track and manage gen-set operation, flag potential problems, perform remote troubleshooting, manage operational expenses and leverage long-term archives of site performance history to identify opportunities for further operational or system enhancements – all via an easy to use web interface or mobile app.

The new units are currently available for order through Cat dealers.