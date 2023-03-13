Cat unveils new 13 L diesel engine at ConExpo

Caterpillar has announced the development of the Cat C13D, a new 13 L diesel engine platform, designed to achieve best-in-class power density, torque and fuel efficiency for optimizing the performance of heavy duty off-highway applications. The new engine was unveiled at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023.

At ConExpo, Caterpillar is debuting the new Cat C13D engine platform for off-highway applications. (Photo: Caterpillar)

“Off-highway OEMs and equipment owners face a rapidly evolving business environment that demands improved worksite productivity and reduced operating costs while addressing increasingly stringent emissions standards,” said Steve Ferguson, senior vice president Caterpillar Industrial Power Systems. “Internal combustion engines are the prevailing workhorses on most jobsites around the world, which is why we’ve invested in the next-generation Cat C13D diesel engine platform to address their challenges.”

The inline, six-cylinder Cat C13D engine platform will offer eight power ratings from 456 to 690 hp (340 to 515 kW) with up to 2360 lb. ft. (3200 Nm) of peak torque. Engine-mounted aftertreatment and cooling packs will also be available from the factory to reduce installation and validation costs.

Caterpillar said the C13D will meet the emissions standards of higher regulated markets, such as EU Stage 5, U.S. EPA Tier 4 final, China Non-road 4, Korea Stage 5, and Japan 2014, with models available for lesser regulated markets.

By supplying comparable power and torque available from Caterpillar’s current 13-, 15- and single-turbo 18 L engine platforms, Cat said the C13D platform provides an opportunity for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to downsize the engine and simplify design, assembly, and supply chain requirements across multiple applications. This consolidation can also reduce maintenance, parts, and technical training complexity for end users, Caterpillar said.

The Cat C13D engine platform enables the use of renewable liquid fuels such as 100% HVO, B100 distilled biodiesel, and even up to B100 standard biodiesel by working with Cat dealers. In addition, Cat said the engine’s core architecture is designed for the future development of natural gas and hydrogen fuel capabilities.

Available for early OEM pilots in 2025 and scheduled for production in 2026, the Cat C13D engine is targeted for a wide range of off-highway equipment, including rock crushers, screeners, grinders and trenchers; agriculture tractors, harvesters and self-propelled sprayers; woodchippers; material-handling equipment; and large industrial pumps.

More details on the new Cat C13D engine platform is available at www.cat.com/C13D.

