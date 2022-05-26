Cat CTO to deliver morning keynote at DP Summit

A key technology player at one of the worlds largest equipment and engine manufacturers will be the morning keynote speaker at the 2022 Diesel Progress Summit.

Caterpillar Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Karl Weiss will deliver the morning keynote address at the 2022 Diesel Progress Summit. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Karl Weiss, Caterpillar vice president and chief technology officer of Caterpillar Inc. with responsibility for the company’s Integrated Components and Solutions Division, will provide perspectives on near- and long-term power technology options, including combustion engines, hydrogen, hybrids and electrification, as well as other machine systems and technologies.

Now in its fourth year, the Diesel Progress Summit is a unique one-day conference and awards program for the engine and powertrain technology industries.

With the theme “Pathways to Powertrain Decarbonization,” the event will include presentations on power system technologies used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry, and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles.

As dramatic changes in engines and powertrains are being driven by regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies, the Diesel Progress Summit has become the premiere event for OEM engineers and leaders to get a glimpse at the power products that will be driving their machines and vehicles in the future.

The Diesel Progress Summit will be held Sept. 27 at the Loews Chicago O’Hare hotel in Rosemont, Ill. Preceding the event is a welcome reception for sponsors, presenters and attendees that will be held the evening of Sept. 26.

Along with a full day of presentations, discussions and networking opportunities, the DP Summit will also include an expanded series of awards recognizing achievement in engines, powertrain technologies and applications. Awards categories and nomination information can be found here.

The 2022 Summit follows three very successful events and is intended for machine and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors, and component and powertrain suppliers.

Diesel Progress is part of the KHL Group, a specialist in information and events provider for the global construction and power industries.

To register for the DP Summit, click here.