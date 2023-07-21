Case IH introduced full range of Puma tractors

Puma 220 CVXDrive (Photo: Case IH)

Following the reveal of the Puma Connect 260 CVXDrive at the SIMA and EIMA shows, Case IH has introduced the full range of Puma AFS Connect CVXDrive 185-260 and Multicontroller 185-220 Powershift long wheelbase tractors.

Manufactured in St. Valentin, Austria, the new models feature a series of customisable features and integrated AFS Connect telematics (five-year subscription is standard).

Power is delivered from a 6.7-litre six-cylinder FPT NEF Stage 5 engine. This provides a maximum 1250 Nm of torque at 1500 rpm. Engine service intervals have been extended to 750 hours.

Multicontroller versions of the new Puma range have power outputs of between 180 and 220 hp. CVXDrive variants deliver between 180 and 260 hp. Respective maximum numbers with Power Management boost at 224-260 hp and 224 – 302 hp. This equates to 11% more power over previous models.

In addition, the fuel tanks are 15% larger (470 litres diesel, 54 litres DEF). The tanks has new moulded areas for a toolbox and stowage space, plus a five-litre hand washing tank.

All Puma tractors have a longer 2.88 metre wheelbase. CVX versions feature larger, stronger axles which now permit a gross vehicle weight of up to 15,000 kg. The axles can accommodate larger tyre options (up to 2.05 metres, 710/70 R42), providing up to 18% more contact area.

Complementing AFS Connect telemetry is Safeguard Connect. This includes warranty and pre-season inspection services, together with remote dealer support and operator training.