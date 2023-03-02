Case graders get electrohydraulic joysticks

The new controls are built into multi-adjustable armrests on each side of the operator’s seat. (Photo: Case Construction Equipment)

Case Construction Equipment has added new joystick levers to its 836C and 856C motor graders. The electrohydraulic joystick controls are designed to reduce operator effort and enhance operating precision of key grader functions, including moldboard control.

The new joysticks are built into multi-adjustable armrests on each side of the operator’s seat. Multiple roller switches and push buttons control the working hydraulic and steering functions. A redesigned side console contains additional switches that allow system adjustments according to operator needs.

Joystick Steering enables the left-hand side joystick to be used to perform all steering commands, including turning the front wheels, moving the frame articulation and setting wheel lean. A new RTC function returns all steering commands back to the centered position at the push of a button.

Comfort Steering can be activated to reduce the number of steering wheel turns required to fully turn the grader, minimizing operator fatigue, the company said. Combined Steering, once activated, enables front wheel steering, frame articulation and wheel lean to work together when the operator turns the steering wheels or moves the joystick, simplifying narrow turns, said Case.

The C-Series graders are powered by 6.7 L FPT six-cylinder diesel engines and feature a Dual Power system. (Photo: Case Construction Equipment)

Another new feature, TwinLift, enables a single joystick (right-hand) to move both lift cylinders to more easily correct moldboard position. This feature also assists when grading a wider slope, since the operator can lift the moldboard with one joystick to reposition the machine for the next pass, Case said.

All C-Series graders are powered by 6.7 L FPT six-cylinder diesel engines that use Hi-e-SCR2 technology and feature a maintenance-free diesel oxidation catalyst and selective catalytic reduction to meet Stage V emissions. A Dual Power system offers increased engine output from fourth to sixth gear. In the case of the 836C and 836C AWD, the engine develops 102 kW (138 hp) in first to third gears, shifting to 115 kW (156 hp) in fourth to sixth ratio. For the 856C and 856C AWD, the engine develops 129 kW (173 hp) in first to third, and 142 kW (190 hp) in fourth to sixth gears.

Power is transmitted through an Ergopower powershift transmission with six forward/three reverse gears. Automatic gear shifting leaves the operator free to concentrate on moldboard and blade work, Case noted. A no-stall torque converter and 100% automatic differential lock provide maximum traction in various operating conditions.