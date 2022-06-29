Bush to lead Cummins Power Systems

Cummins announced that Norbert Nusterer, vice president and president of the company’s Power Systems business unit, has made the decision to leave Cummins after 25 years. Jenny Bush, who is currently vice president, Cummins Sales and Service – North America, will assume the role of Power Systems president effective upon Nusterer’s departure on Aug. 1.

Jenny Bush

Bush joined Cummins 25 years ago as a parts writer in the U.K. after completing a technician apprenticeship with Shell Oil, where she was the program’s first female graduate. She became a Six Sigma Blackbelt in Power Systems, Alternator Division (at Cummins Generator Technologies) and led sales, purchasing and supply chain globally for the business. Bush also led the Global Commercial Marine Engine business, and later moved into the Distribution segment, leading the former Mid-South & Southern Plains and then the Gulf region.

For the past few years, Bush has led the transformation of the North American distribution business, the company said.

“Given the varied demands of the markets and applications that our Power Systems segment serves, Jenny Bush is uniquely positioned to assume this role, advance the strategy, and focus on key opportunities for the segment,” said Tom Linebarger, Cummins chairman and CEO. “She has broad experience across our power generation, industrial markets and our Distribution segment. In addition, Jenny has strong business acumen, and a focus on painting a vision and energizing teams to deliver outstanding results for our customers and the business.

Norbert Nusterer

“Most recently, Jenny has led our North America Distribution business and been intensely focused on successfully executing an effort to ensure an optimal experience for our stakeholders. She has always been focused on delivering results and the transformation of the North American distribution business is no exception. We are excited about adding her capabilities, leadership vision and record of delivering results to Power Systems and to the Cummins leadership team. There is no doubt, she is the right person for this role.”

Nusterer joined Cummins in 1996 and prior to his current position, served as vice president of New and Recon Parts. He and his team doubled the size of Cummins’ service parts and remanufacturing businesses and transformed them into a global shared service organization supporting all five Cummins businesses. Over his career, Nusterer also held other leadership roles.

“During his 25 years with Cummins, Norbert has invested significantly, and intentionally, in our people and his understanding of our markets and customer needs,” said Linebarger. “He has contributed those skills to multiple leadership roles across the company – from manufacturing to supply chain and aftermarket – and driven sustained improvement that has benefited our people and business.

“His impact on our business can be seen in the results of his efforts during his time overseeing New and Recon Parts, advising our India Business as they navigated local leadership changes and achieved strong financial performance, and most recently as President of our Power Systems business segment. Norbert’s leadership and mentoring have extended across the company and into the Columbus community. He will be missed, and we wish him the best as he moves forward.”

Cummins Power Systems is one of the company’s five operating segments that in 2021 accounted for 15% of the company’s overall net sales and $1.1 billion in sales.

Power Systems products include: standby and prime power generator sets ranging from 2 kW to 3.5 MW, as well as controls, paralleling systems and transfer switches; diesel and natural gas high-horsepower engines up to 4400 hp for mining, rail, defense, oil and gas and marine applications; and generator/alternator technologies ranging from 7.5 to 11,200 kVA sold under the Stamford, Newage and AVK brands.