Bosch Rexroth taps Erwin Wieckowski as new regional president

By Julian Buckley02 October 2023

Erwin Wieckowski, Bosch Rexroth Erwin Wieckowski, Bosch Rexroth

Drive and control specialist Bosch Rexroth has appointed Erwin Wieckowski as the new president and CEO of its North and Central America region.

The move is effective as of 1 October this year.

The role has been performed on an interim basis by Reinhard Schaefer, in addition to his role as a member of the Divisional Board of Management with responsibility for Manufacturing. Schaefer will remain in the region to support the transition.

“We are thrilled to have Erwin join our organization,” said Reinhard Schaefer. “I know he will successfully lead this region during a time of significant growth opportunities.”

Wieckowski will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

