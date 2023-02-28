Bosch Rexroth showing myriad machine solutions at IFPE

Bosch Rexroth is highlighting its broad range of technologies for electric drivetrains, electronically controllable working hydraulics, future-proof telematics and step-by-step off-highway automation at IFPE.

Bosch Rexroth is displaying its full range of technology solutions at IFPE, including its latest mobile hydraulics and mobile control technologies as well as Hägglunds hydraulic direct drive systems. (Photo: Bosch Rexroth)

Through an array of working technology demos, exhibits and mobile machine technology experts, booth visitors have the opportunity to learn about the full range of advanced systems, solutions and products Bosch Rexroth and Hägglunds offer the construction and off-highway equipment industries.

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn full details on major new mobile machine solutions including:

The eLion electrification platform, a high-voltage portfolio of modular systems for the electrification of mobile machinery, including motor-generators, inverters, gearboxes, software and accessories. The products are scalable and support driving and work functions in a power range from 20 to 200 kW (peak power up to 400 kW) for applications in both compact and heavy machines.

An expanded BODAS digital portfolio of IoT solutions, software and electronic hardware. The new BODAS Connect module enables secure over-the-air updates of control units, regardless of the size of the vehicle fleet or location. It supports all Rexroth controllers and in the future will also work with third-party devices from partners, the company said.

The myBODAS platform offers manufacturers of off-highway machines free access to the entire standard portfolio of BODAS software for controlling mobile machines. Open access means OEMs can download validated software packages for a range of applications free-of-charge, to test them and adapt them to suit the unique requirements of the machines they are building.

The New Experience Automation exhibit, highlighting advanced assistance functions for excavators, wheeled loaders and telehandlers incorporating modern sensor systems and intuitive operating devices. These include driver assistance functions for more efficient working virtual walls and critical operating parameter indications for greater work safety. Ready-to-use software modules help to reduce the integration time into existing and future vehicle architectures which speed up market launch.

New Hägglunds motor developments aimed to reduce size and weight while expanding performance capabilities in mining and other mobile applications. In addition, a new Hägglunds Quantum motor range will be revealed during the show.

The CytroBox hydraulic power unit, a modular hydraulic power unit for medium power applications up to 30 kW. It offers a compact design and intelligent IoT capabilities such as open communications interfaces and integrated sensors to provide information regarding the current filter, oil or drive condition.

While at the show, attendees are encouraged to visit Broderson Manufacturing (booth F9441) to see how Rexroth‘s eLion motor and inverter package is being used on Broderson’s first battery electric powered, zero emissions industrial carry deck crane, the ICe-80.

See Bosch Rexroth at IFPE booth S80215