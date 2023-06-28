Bosch Rexroth opens new plant in Mexico

Bosch Rexroth Querétaro plant

Systems and component supplier Bosch Rexroth has opened a new plant in Querétaro, Mexico. The €160 million factory will add manufacturing capacity intended to support expected growth in the mobile hydraulics and factory automation markets in North America.

The 42,000 square meter plant started production of hydraulic pumps, motors and valves for mobile machinery including excavators, forklifts and tractors in June. This is in advance of a ramp up for additional hydraulic parts and linear motion technology.

Other parts expected to enter production include transmissions and radial piston motors.

The company stated that the plant will create about 900 jobs by 2027.

“With its local-for-local strategy, Bosch Rexroth increases the capacity, flexibility and robustness of supply chains, reduces the CO2 footprint by regionally manufactured products and achieves shorter delivery times,” said Reinhard Schaefer, member of the Management Board of Bosch Rexroth with responsibility for Manufacturing and Quality.

Components will be produced with support from suppliers in Mexico, delivering castings, drive shafts, cylinders and other machined parts.

“With our growing production capacity in this region, we can react even faster than before to customer requirements and meet the growing demand for components and solutions, in particular for agricultural and construction machinery and OEM machine builders in North America,” added Christoph Kleu, senior vice president, Finance and Administration of Bosch Rexroth in North America.

Bosch Rexroth further noted that is currently expanding its service offering at the plant in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, to include prototyping, customizing, remanufacturing and aftermarket service and spare parts.