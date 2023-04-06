Bosch BASF Smart Farming solution goes into production

The Smart Spraying Solution from Bosch BASF Smart Farming entered first series production at Germany’s Herbert Dammann GmbH as of March.

Dammann announced it will offer the Smart Spraying Solution from Bosch BASF Smart Farming on its sprayers. (Photo: Dammann)

Combining Bosch’s high-tech camera sensor technology and software with the advanced digital agronomic decision engine of Xarvio Digital Farming Solutions, the Smart Spraying Solution will be integrated into Dammann’s range of intelligent crop protection sprayers. Available initially in Germany and Hungary, Dammann’s first crop protection sprayer for practical use featuring the unique weed management system is expected to be delivered in the spring.

“Farmers now have a reliable field sprayer at their disposal that provides optimum protection for crops, while being easy to operate and ready for immediate use,” said Florian Gwosdz, co-managing director of Bosch BASF Smart Farming.

The Smart Spraying Solution reportedly offers real-time, automated weed detection and precision spraying on pre-emergence (“green-on-brown”) and post-emergence (“green-on-green”). As the sprayer passes over a field, the system distinguishes crops from weeds and controls individual spray nozzles with pinpoint accuracy. This ensures herbicide is applied in the right dose and only where it is needed. In addition, with its connection to the Xarvio Field Manager platform from BASF Digital Farming GmbH, the system offers farmers actionable insights and digital tools such as customized agronomic recommendations, weed distribution and as-applied maps, automated sensitivity levels and easy-to-use documentation that can be used for reporting purposes.

Konstantin Kretschun, co-managing director of Bosch BASF Smart Farming, said, “Introducing the Smart Spraying Solution to farmers in Germany and Hungary is an important achievement and step towards optimizing crop protection use. It also helps ensure future legal requirements and EU pesticide reduction targets are met.”

Bosch BASF Smart Farming is the joint venture responsible for marketing and commercializing Smart Spraying Solution technology worldwide. The company said global field trials in various locations under different agronomic conditions have shown that the Smart Spraying Solution delivers a more efficient use of herbicide without compromising weed control. This supports sustainable farming and improves resource efficiency, while helping to reduce environmental impacts.

“By integrating the Smart Spraying Solution from Bosch BASF Smart Farming with our intelligent field sprayers, we want to offer farmers an innovative technology for optimal weed management in the future,” said Nadine Dammann, managing director of Herbert Dammann GmbH. “Only as much herbicide as necessary and as little as possible needs to be sprayed – this pays off financially as well as ecologically. This confirms our commitment to be at the forefront of innovation in European agriculture.”